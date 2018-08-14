Video: Daytona Beach shooting suspect opens fire in 'heinous attack'

Ronald Denson, left, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around noon on Aug. 8 in a convenience store parking lot.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police released video Tuesday showing the moment a gunman opened fire in the middle of the day at a local market parking lot, shooting one person.

Authorities say the suspect, Ronald Denson, opened fire Aug. 8 outside the Bethune Village Market at 835 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. shooting and injuring 25-year-old Kelvin Holt.

Surveillance video captured the shooting as it happened in a matter of seconds.

In the video, police said, the victim is seen pulling up and getting ready to turn around in the parking lot when Denson, 26, emerges with an AK-47 style rifle, firing at the victim's vehicle.

Police said Holt crashed the vehicle after being shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several other people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

"It was a heinous attack in the middle of the day in a parking lot where other people, aside from the intended target, could have been hurt or killed," a post to the Daytona Beach Police Department Facebook page read.

Anyone with information about Denson's whereabouts is asked to call Daytona Beach Police Sgt. Bill Brown at 386-671-5224, or email him at brownwilliam@dbpd.us.

