Man recently released from prison for role in fatal crash leads deputies on chase

John Mai is arrested after leading Volusia County deputies on a chase, authorities say, (Image: VCSO)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach man recently released from prison for his involvement in a fatal crash was back behind bars this weekend after he led deputies on a chase before crashing into a home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 25-year-old John Mai, who was just released after a 10-year prison sentence after killing a man in 2010, was arrested Saturday night after he fled from a deputy in the Daytona Beach area.

[WARNING: Graphic language used in video below]

Video shows the incident unfolding after deputies in the Sheriff's Office helicopter notified deputies on the ground through their radio system that they were following a suspicious vehicle from the sky, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy who was patrolling the area attempted to stop the vehicle, Mai sped off, authorities said.

The helicopter continued to follow Mai from above until deputies on the ground used stop sticks on the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Mai narrowly missed hitting several vehicles before he eventually crashed into the front porch of a home on North Caroline Street and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Daytona Beach officers found Mai and took him into custody a short time later, deputies said. Authorities said a passenger who had also bailed from the vehicle was not immediately located.

Mai was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license, resisting an officer without violence, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail and released Sunday morning after posting $12,500 bail, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Mai was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011 for vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and grand theft auto after he crashed into a car while speeding away from a January 2010 attempted traffic stop in Daytona Beach. The crash killed Paul E. Outzen, deputies said.

After Saturday's arrest, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted, saying Mai doesn't deserve to drive.

Thank God no one lost their life in this dangerous Encore Performance from a guy who's already killed one innocent person. John Mai has more than proven he doesn't deserve the privilege of driving on our roads. https://t.co/uegXlgHmAN — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.