VIDEO: Deputy follows severely slow suspect for nearly 20 minutes

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Those slow drivers will get you every time!

Well, in this case, it's a slow walker that hampered traffic in Marion County on Sunday.

Deputy Bryan Bowman was slowed down to almost a complete stop because of a pesky turtle that decided to take the road instead of the woods. You can watch the funny video below.

Bowman said that he tried to guide the turtle off the road, but the turtle "snapped" at him. How rude!

Bowman followed the turtle for about 20 minutes until the turtle finally decided to give the drivers a rest and walked back into the woods.

