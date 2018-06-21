Video: Deputy smashes window to free large bear stuck in car

LAKE TAHOE - A car fit for a bear?

A northern California deputy got a big surprise after getting a call about something inside a parked car.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, a bear got into a Subaru Outback near Lake Tahoe and destroyed the inside of the vehicle.

The deputy broke a window of the vehicle, and the bear climbed out and ran away.

It's not known how the animal got into the vehicle.

The deputy was not injured.

Video of the incident (see below) was posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

