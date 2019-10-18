Video evidence released at one-year mark of Palm Bay double homicide

PALM BAY, Fla. - One year after two men were murdered, police are still looking for three unidentified suspects.

For the first time, detectives Friday released video of who they think is responsible.

Police are counting on the public to help solve the case.

"Somebody knows something out there," Detective Lewis Jones said about what happened on Oct. 19, 2018, at a house on Cotorro Road.

A neighbor said the house is now vacant.

Last year, police said a woman lived there and that day she found her boyfriend and his friend both dead inside.

"She had came home from work and discovered her boyfriend Chad Harris along with his friend Ra'Shawn Brown had been murdered," Det. Jones said.

In the surveillance released Friday, Jones said three men, who appear to be armed, force Brown who is in a car in the driveway to take them inside.

Police said the motive was robbery.

"There were some items taken from the home because the third suspect coming out of the home is seen carrying some items," Jones said.

Police said people were talking early on, but information they got did not lead to any arrests.

Police said more information has been hard to come by.

Ra'Shawn Brown worked in the pharmacy department at Walmart. His aunt said a year without Brown has been very hard on the family.

"Kind, sweet, always full of joy, just very headstrong," Adrienne Butler described her nephew. "He knew what he wanted to do in life and he lived life to the fullest," Butler said.

Anyone with information about the unsolved double homicide is asked to call Palm Bay police at 321-952-3456.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.



