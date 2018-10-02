News

VIDEO: Flatbed truck fire stalls traffic on SR 520 west of Cocoa

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A flatbed truck carrying scrap vehicles has traffic stalled on eastbound State Road 520 just west of State Road 524 Tuesday afternoon. 

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, the truck reportedly caught fire around 5:30 p.m. when Brevard County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area, spraying the truck down with foam. 

Video from Brevard County Fire Rescue's Twitter shows crews working to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire.  

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.