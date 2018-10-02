VIDEO: Flatbed truck fire stalls traffic on SR 520 west of Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A flatbed truck carrying scrap vehicles has traffic stalled on eastbound State Road 520 just west of State Road 524 Tuesday afternoon.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, the truck reportedly caught fire around 5:30 p.m. when Brevard County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area, spraying the truck down with foam.

Video from Brevard County Fire Rescue's Twitter shows crews working to put out the flames.

BCFR and Cocoa Fire on scene of a flat bed trailer fire full of scrap vehicles. EB 520 is shut down just west of SR524. Crews utilizing foam for this stubborn fire. #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #COCOA #BREAKING #BREVARDCOUNTY pic.twitter.com/UuYiSGWrhu — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 2, 2018

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.