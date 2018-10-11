Video: Hurricane Michael rips roof off Daytona Beach hotel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Strong winds ripped the roof off a Daytona Beach hotel Wednesday as outer bands from Hurricane Michael lashed Central Florida.

Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle, where it struck as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.

The damage in the Orlando area was minimal, but Terry Pierce, of Kentucky, captured cellphone video that shows the roof of the Mayan Inn on Ocean Avenue in Daytona Beach being ripped off.

"I was standing out on the balcony watching the storm come in and I see the roof come off of the Mayan hotel," Pierce said.

A large portion of the roof ended up near the beach and ocean.

No injuries were reported.

Crews cleaned up debris from the damage on Thursday. An onsite contractor said it will likley take about 7 to 10 days to repair the roof.

Meanwhile, Volusia County Beach Safety officials issued a warning about strong rip currents in the area.

