Video: Man drives through field, mud while eluding Volusia traffic stop, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man driving without a license sped through busy intersections and drove off-road while attempting to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they attempted to pull over a black Hyundai sedan around 7:45 p.m. because the license plate had been reported stolen. The driver, 35-year-old Lawrence McParland, refused to pull over and instead drove recklessly through neighborhoods and intersections, according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff's Office's helicopter unit followed the vehicle as it drove on the sidewalk, through a field on what appeared to be a park and through intersections as it narrowly missed other vehicles and headed into residential areas, video showed.

Stop sticks were deployed near International Speedway Boulevard and Tarragona Way in Daytona Beach. Once a front tire was deflated, McParland ran from the car and through the yards of nearby homes, deputies said.

He was arrested under the carport of a home on Australia Avenue.

Deputies said McParland immediately said he tried to escape because he was driving without a valid license. He didn't answer when authorities asked him about the stolen license plate.

McParland was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving on a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle and theft. Deputies said he was out on bond on previous charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving while license suspended when he was arrested.

