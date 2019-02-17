VIRAL VIDEO: Nearly 50 cars involved in pileup on Missouri highway

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a scary chain-reaction crash on an icy road near Kansas City on Friday, the Kansas City Star reports.

The crash happened on I-70 westbound at mile marker 29 at around 11:30 a.m.

A reported 47 vehicles were run off the road or damaged as a result, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman.

After the roadway became blocked when a few vehicles initially collided, other vehicles coming behind were going too quickly to stop and ended in the pileup.

A video from Jamon Weaver that was posted on Twitter has already gotten millions of views.



Unbelievable footage from the pileup on I-70 today. My jaw dropped to the floor first time I saw this video. pic.twitter.com/kKeauYDlfG — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) February 15, 2019

Graham Media Group 2019