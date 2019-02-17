News

VIRAL VIDEO: Nearly 50 cars involved in pileup on Missouri highway

By Keith Dunlap - Graham Media Group

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a scary chain-reaction crash on an icy road near Kansas City on Friday, the Kansas City Star reports. 

The crash happened on I-70 westbound at mile marker 29 at around 11:30 a.m.

A reported 47 vehicles were run off the road or damaged as a result, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman.

After the roadway became blocked when a few vehicles initially collided, other vehicles coming behind were going too quickly to stop and ended in the pileup. 

A video from Jamon Weaver that was posted on Twitter has already gotten millions of views. 
 

