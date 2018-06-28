Video of WKMG school newsroom tour wins student media awards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A video of Bridgewater Middle School's field trip to the WKMG newsroom won first place in both the countywide Orange County Student Media Festival and in the multiple-county regional festival.

Students from the BWMS Digital Video Production class visited the newsroom on Jan. 12. They observed the noon newscast that day and learned how a program is produced from behind the scenes.

BWMS student Alex Muir put together the award-winning video of the trip. The piece will now move to the state competition, where it will compete for first place in the news feature category. The school has five total pieces that won first place in the regional competition that are moving onto the state level.

"Overall, the trip was really cool, and we learned a lot there," student Jarvia Carr said in the video.

