Video: Sheriff Chitwood helps apprehend runaway driver

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood sprang into action Wednesday when he noticed a person in a black Mercedes driving recklessly and running a red light, records show.

According to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Chitwood was on Williamson Boulevard near Madeline Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. when he saw the car traveling on the grassy area near the sidewalk to pass vehicles and running a red light.

Chitwood activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the Mercedes continued to drive at about 80 mph, records show.

The Mercedes continued speeding as Chitwood and other law enforcement officers followed, according to the affidavit. Deputies said at one point, the driver pulled into a Publix parking lot and drove in circles in an attempt to gain distance between himself and law enforcement officers who were following.

Chitwood continued to follow as the Mercedes sped onto Clyde Morris Boulevard, records show.

The driver lost control and crashed on Madison Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they arrested the driver, Brandon Shropshire, 20.

Video from the arrest shows Shropshire cursing at Chitwood and the other law enforcement officers on the scene.

"All y'all crooked," Shropshire said.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed firearm and driving without a valid driver's license.

