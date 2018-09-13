Video shows 2 men attempt to break into Ocoee home

OCOEE, Fla. - An Ocoee family said they watched on their phone as two men tried to break into their home.

It happened in the Wellington Place subdivision off North Apopka Vineland Road.

Home surveillance video from a Ring doorbell camera showed several impacts to the door of an Ocoee home.

"Broad daylight, 1:35 p.m. Amazing," said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

The homeowner told News 6 he saw the two men trying to break into his home on Stefanshire Road on Tuesday afternoon while he was at work, adding that his motion detector went off.

"I had the phone in one hand and 911 in the other, and I was talking to them live as it was taking place," he said.

After the first two kicks at full speed, the video showed one of the men taking one last shot. Moments later, police said, the men took off in a white car.

"The whole thing is pulled right back. They had two more chances to do it. They would have knocked the whole thing down," the homeowner said.

The homeowner is just happy his family is OK and no one was home when it happened.

"Anything can be replaced, but not my daughter, not my family. We got clear video of them. Whoever they are, we're going to come get them. Trust me," he said.

Police are offering a reward for anyone with information. Anyone with information on who the men could be is asked to call Crimeline.

