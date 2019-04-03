Video shows arrest of man accused of pointing laser at pilot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies on Wednesday swarmed a home to arrest a man accused of pointing a laser at a helicopter pilot.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter unit was in the area of Spring Club Court when the incident happened.

"I'd like to dedicate a significant amount of our resources to whoever just lasered our helicopter, please," the pilot told dispatch around 1:20 a.m.

The pilot said a shirtless man in boxers had struck the helicopter with a green laser three separate times, according to the affidavit. Officials said the light temporarily blinded the pilot.

Deputies said they were at the home within minutes and a man, later identified as Rodger Dean Smith, answered the door, but denied being in possession of a laser.

A black laser, two grams of a green leafy substance believe to be marijuana, 12 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found at the home, according to the report.

Smith was arrested on charges of pointing a laser light at a pilot, possession of cannabis, assault on a law enforcement officer and 12 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said they hope others realize that pointing a laser at a pilot or driver is not a joke.

"The message we want out there is what we posted to social media: Pointing a laser at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous -- and a felony," officials said. "If you do this, we will find you and we will arrest you."

