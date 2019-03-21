Video shows car zipping across traffic, onto beach before hitting kids

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a vehicle zipped across lanes of traffic and onto Ormond Beach, injuring multiple children.

Nest cameras at Alfies captured the video around 3:50 p.m., which shows a black Toyota Venza that had pulled over in a parking lot quickly accelerating, crossing two lanes of traffic and driving over a grassy area, through a parking lot and onto the beach.

[PREVIOUS: Driver hits 4 children on Ormond Beach, FHP says]

Vehicle strikes multiple people on Ormond Beach, officials say.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Al Weeks Sr. North Shore Park along State Road A1A near Roberta Road.

The car crashed through a fence on the beach where a group of children were, striking and seriously injuring one of them. Three other children were bumped by the Venza, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 82-year-old driver may have suffered a medical episode before the incident took place.

News 6 spoke to 11-year-old Wyatt Barber, who said he was on the beach with his siblings when he was struck by the bumper of the vehicle.

"All I heard from my mom and my stepdad, 'Run! Run! Run!'" said Barber. "I tried to get Coco to run, but she was just, the car was already there."

Barber, his 3-year-old brother and one of his 5-year-old sisters were released from Halifax Hospital a couple hours later.

Barber's other 5-year-old sister was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville with a broken pelvis.

"I wish I was the one that got hurt the most," Barber said. "I just don't want anything to happen to the little ones."

The 11-year-old also said that he did everything he could to protect his siblings.

Troopers said the driver, who is from Massachusetts, was ticketed for careless driving. The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.