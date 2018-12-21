Interview video shows teen accused of robbery throwing chair, denying charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager accused of luring delivery drivers to a random address in Orlando and violently robbing them now faces federal charges.

Adrian Gomez, 19, was arrested in September after Orange County Sheriff's deputies said he robbed four people in one week.They said his last victim was a Mears taxicab driver who Gomez kidnapped at gunpoint using a semi-automatic weapon.

News 6 obtained video of his interview with detectives after his arrest, where he was seen throwing a cup of water at a closing door and tossing a chair against a wall. For two hours, detectives tried to get Gomez to confess to robbing the cab driver, but he wouldn't admit to anything.

"I wish you would go into my mind and really see what happened," Gomez told one of the detectives. "Because nothing happened."

"I wish I could," said the detective.

"I really wish you would, honestly. You would see me... at my grandma's house with a whole bowl of spaghetti, playing 2K, bro."

Adrian Gomez

The video showed detectives show Gomez surveillance pictures they said showed him inside the cab holding a gun. He refused to identify the person as himself.

Detectives claimed he was lying and led him out of the interview room to the Orange County Jail with a stern warning.

"This is going to trial," one of the detectives said. "We are going to crush you. We are going to destroy you."

According to court records, the Office of the State Attorney declined to prosecute six of the crimes filed against Gomez. Federal court records show the U.S. Attorney's Office has filed five new charges against him, including interfering with commerce by threat or violence and violent crimes with drugs or machine gun.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of more than 25 years in prison.

