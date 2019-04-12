Video shows man at Tavares motel near stolen truck later found burned, police say.

TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police are asking for help identifying a man seen walking toward a truck they say he stole from a motel before it was later found burned beyond repair.

Police posted surveillance video on Facebook Friday showing the man walking toward the white truck they say he stole from the Villa Lagoon motel at 1051 Lake Shore Blvd.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants. Police did not provide any other information about the man.

Officers did not say where the truck was found, but did say it had already been burned by the time it was located.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle fire is asked to call the Tavares Police Department.

