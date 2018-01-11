Video shows man attacking store owner inside Paddock Mall, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are looking for a man and woman involved in a confrontation with a store owner inside the Paddock Mall.

Video posted to the police department's Facebook page shows the couple trying to return a used item at a store called Double T. Police say the owner wouldn't accept the return because of the item's condition, prompting an argument.

According to police, the male suspect hit the store owner in the face, then pulled a knife and threatened to stab him and his wife. The owner used a clothing pole to fight off the attack.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call 352-369-7189.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.