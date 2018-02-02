Video shows man attacking worker at Goodwill in Oviedo, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo police are looking for a man who grabbed an employee at a Goodwill store during a confrontation.

Video posted to the police department's Facebook page shows the incident on Jan. 12 at the store on Alafaya Trail. It appears to show the suspect grabbing the worker's apron and pushing him before leaving.

Police describe the suspect as 6 feet 2 inches tall and between his mid-20s and early 30s. They say he also might have been driving a white Ford.

Investigators haven't said what led to the confrontation.

