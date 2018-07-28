News

Video shows man clinging to back of moving bus in Pompano Beach

Man hangs off of Broward County bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Public transportation is meant to be used by everyone, just not quite in the way one man was seen using it.

News 6's sister station WPLG reports Chris Martin saw a man clinging to the back of a bus in Pompano Beach. When the man saw Martin filming him, he proceeded to lift a hand off of the bus and start dancing.

It's unknown what happened to the dancing man.

This is not the first odd hitchhiker spotted recently. In June, a man was spotted hanging off of the roof of a car going 70 mph on I-95 in Miami. 

