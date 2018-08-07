Video shows man trying to break into Kissimmee home

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee woman is hoping to spread the word and video of a person trying to break into her home.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. Friday. The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, noticed the person through her Ring app.

The home security system shows a person, appearing to be a masked man, unscrew the front porch light and then head to a side window.

Neighbors Janice and Brittany Button said they saw heavy law enforcement activity a few days ago.

"The morning when I was getting ready for work, I heard the helicopter and I looked out the door and I saw the four cops out there," Janice Button said.

Neighbor Maria Madena said deputies knocked on her door asking questions.

The video gives her chills especially since she has children in the house.

"I'm scared because I have four grandchildren with me and my son and I'm afraid about that because this is a quiet community," Medena said.

