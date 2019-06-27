Graphic video shows masked gunman open fire in fatal hair salon shooting

Deputies search for a gunman wanted in a homicide at an Orange County barber shop.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies on Thursday released video of a homicide that took place earlier this month inside a barber shop.

[WARNING: Graphic video at bottom of story]

The fatal shooting took place June 1 at the Majestic Hair Studio on South Semoran Boulevard near Full Sail University.

Arvin Santiago Otero, 40, was killed and two other men were injured in the shooting, deputies said.

The video shows a masked gunman running through the barber shop before shooting someone at close range.

"Homicide detectives need your help identifying this murder suspect who shot and killed one person and injured two others," deputies tweeted.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the case being solved, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Homicide detectives need your help identifying this murder suspect who shot and killed one person and injured two others. The murder happened on June 1 at the Majestic Hair Studio on South Semoran Blvd. Call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/G0x6FOJxBY — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 27, 2019

