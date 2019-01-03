Video shows McDonald's customer attacking worker over straw

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man is under arrest after authorities said he grabbed the shirt of a Florida McDonald's employee and tried to pull her over a counter.

The employee responded by punching the customer several times in the face at the St. Petersburg restaurant on Monday.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw and was told that a new city ordinance bans restaurants from keeping straws in open areas.

St. Petersburg police said the video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James' shirt. James responded by hitting him several times.

Police said Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.

Taylor is white and James is black.

Taylor is being represented by the public defender's office, which didn't respond to a request for comment.

