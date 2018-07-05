Video: Florida man injured when lit firework explodes in his hand

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Polk County man learned firsthand the dangers of irresponsibly using fireworks this Fourth of July.

Deputies and EMS responded to a call from Lake Wales around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday about a firework-related injury.

Video footage from a nearby home security camera shows 35-year-old Jonathan Soto holding a mortar-style firework in his left hand before it ignites in his face. Soto was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the incendiary incident on its official Twitter page Thursday.

“Drinking + holding a mortar tube = bad idea,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “He injured his hand & chest & is VERY lucky to be alive.”

