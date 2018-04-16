News

Video shows safe stolen from Lake County store in smash-and-grab

Culprits steal money from Supercuts, other stores

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

CLERMONT, Fla. - Thieves smashed windows of Clermont-area businesses and stole a safe Monday morning, authorities said.

The robbery, which was captured on video, occurred at 2:04 a.m. at a strip mall on Roper Boulevard. 

News 6 obtained surveillance video from a business owner that shows four culprits going into the stores and dragging out a safe in a matter of minutes.

G's New York Pizza, Supercuts and a Sprint store all sustained damage. Cash registers were also seen wide open at the stores.

"It kind of sucks that everybody has to deal with this coming to work on a Monday morning." said Jennifer Jusino, who works at a dentist officer at the plaza. "We are pretty lucky, thankfully, they skipped us."

The owner of the Supercuts said about $300 was in the stolen safe.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating to see if the crime is related to other recent store burglaries. 

