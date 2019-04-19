Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Florida Mall jewelry store

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Witness video shows four people in dark-colored clothing using hammers to smash the display glass at a Florida Mall jewelry store and steal the valuables inside.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the armed robbery happened Thursday at about 6 p.m. at Mayors Jewelers.

In the video, mall patrons can be heard screaming and panicking as the four people repeatedly pound on the glass until it shatters. Once they snatched the jewelry inside, they ran out of the store and escaped through a side door, according to the footage.

Deputies said they identified the vehicle the individuals fled in and established surveillance on it, which led to the suspects being arrested without incident.

ARRESTED following the smash & grab incident at Florida Mall last night in which they stole $340K in jewelry.

All face charges of Grand Theft First Degree ($100,000 or more) & felony criminal mischief. Great job by our deputies & aviation unit in making the arrest. pic.twitter.com/xJE1OZrwuC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 19, 2019

The suspects' names and the charges they face have not yet been released.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

