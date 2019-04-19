News

Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Florida Mall jewelry store

Deputies say suspects have been arrested

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Witness video shows four people in dark-colored clothing using hammers to smash the display glass at a Florida Mall jewelry store and steal the valuables inside.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the armed robbery happened Thursday at about 6 p.m. at Mayors Jewelers. 

In the video, mall patrons can be heard screaming and panicking as the four people repeatedly pound on the glass until it shatters. Once they snatched the jewelry inside, they ran out of the store and escaped through a side door, according to the footage.

Deputies said they identified the vehicle the individuals fled in and established surveillance on it, which led to the suspects being arrested without incident.

The suspects' names and the charges they face have not yet been released.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

