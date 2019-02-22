Video shows suspect in string of Lake County arsons setting fire, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office on Friday released multiple videos that show a man wanted in connection with a string of recent arson fires in the area.

The clearest video, taken from inside a Sunoco in Umatilla on Sunday morning, shows a man with a dark blue or black mask covering his face spraying liquid on gum and other items then using a match or lighter to set fire to an object that he then stuffs near the cashier window.

The whole incident took about 30 seconds, according to the video.

The other videos come from Old Crow BBQ and Jolly Roger's Guns Gold & Pawn Inc., both in Umatilla.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant recorded on Saturday shows the man coming out the back door and folding something in a cloth, then going back inside the eatery.

At Jolly Roger's, the video showed the man using a crowbar to pry open the front door Monday morning, going inside then leaving about a minute later.

Deputies have not identified the man in the videos.

Along with those incidents, fires have also affected a home, a barn and multiple vehicles, including two that belong to a deputy.

The Lake County fire chief is asking anyone with information about the fires to call 877-NO-ARSON.

