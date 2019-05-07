Video shows takedown of Orange County man accused of trying to drown his child

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Body camera footage from Orange County sheriff's deputies show how they apprehended a man wanted for trying to drown his own child in an apartment complex swimming pool.

Family members called deputies after they said Wilkens Ordena, 29, held his one-year-old son under water between his thighs in an attempt to kill him on March 4.

Deputies said Ordena hit two of their patrol cars as he fled from them, crashing through the front gates of the apartment complex.

They said he led them on a short pursuit up Apopka Vineland Road, where they were able to pull him over.



