Video shows trio playing 'rock, paper, scissors' during burglary at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF police are trying to identify a group of people they believe were involved in a burglary at a barber shop on the University of Central Florida's campus.

University police shared a Crimeline bulletin on Twitter showing at least three people they said could be connected to a burglary this week at Revamp Barbershop.

The owner of the shop reported the incident at 12795 Aquarius Agora Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday after getting an alert on his phone from the app connected to his surveillance camera system inside the shop, according to a report from UCF police.

According to the report, the owner opened the app notification to find video showing what he said appeared to be three college age men ransacking his business.

The man said he saw the trio enter the shop through the back door before touching an umbrella, opening cabinets and putting gloves on their hands. According to the report, one of the men took something off a work bench and another was seen taking an item off a window sill in the front of the shop.

Video also showed the group playing rock, paper, scissors inside the shop, the report said. They were in the business for 15-20 minutes before leaving, according to police.

While reviewing the surveillance video, police were able to see the umbrella and cabinets that were touched inside the business, which helped them to collect fingerprints for evidence.

Authorities released photos of the group they believe could be connected to the burglary on Friday, asking anyone with information to call the UCF Police Department.

Recognize them? UCFPD wants to speak with them about some criminal mischief we believe they were involved in on campus.



If you have info, please call UCFPD at 407-823-5555. To remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or report a tip online at https://t.co/BdOx7CBXbr. pic.twitter.com/viS62PTRzA — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) September 27, 2019

