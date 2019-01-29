Video shows vehicle of interest in drive-by shooting that injured toddler

The vehicle of interest, circled above, in a drive-by shooting that left a 2-year-old boy with bullet graze wounds.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video released Tuesday shows a vehicle of interest deputies are trying to locate in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a 2-year-old boy injured.

The video shows a white car being driven through the neighborhood around the time the shooting happened.

Orange County deputies said someone sprayed bullets at a home on 23rd Street in Orange County around 8:30 p.m. Saturday as a 2-year-old boy, his 12-year-old sibling and his parents were inside.

Can you ID? This is the vehicle of interest in the 1/26 drive by shooting on 23rd Street in which a 2-years-old was grazed by gunfire. We know it’s not very clear, but if you recognize this vehicle please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477 pic.twitter.com/eSMwL7BISy — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 29, 2019

Family members said the boy was grazed on his neck and back as bullets flew into the home. The child suffered some bruising and soreness but has since been released from an area hospital.

Deputies acknowledged that the surveillance video isn't very clear, but they're still hoping that someone will recognize the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.