Video shows woman crash through fence, homeowner stopping suspect

Surveillance video captured the moment a woman crashed into a Sanford fence Thursday night and was confronted by an armed homeowner.

Robert Morgan told News 6 he was sleeping when Jalexia Moss, 23, crashed her black Chevrolet into his 6-foot tall fence on French Avenue. Sanford police said Moss had just gotten into a fight with her boyfriend when she crashed into a fence at 30 mph.

"It sounded like an explosion," Morgan said.

The video shows the vehicle crash through the fence, coming to a stop after hitting a tree and a bird bath.

Morgan grabbed his pistol and a flashlight and headed outside after his stepson told him a car had just crashed through the fence.

Things would have ended differently, Morgan said, if Moss had stopped and turned off the car, but instead, the homeowner said she tried to flee, in the process hitting Moss with the vehicle.

The video shows Moss's boyfriend clearing pieces of debris to help her drive out of the yard.

"She kept coming after me, not once but three times she came after me with the car," Morgan said,

Police said Moss then hit the man with her vehicle, knocking him to the ground and causing the pistol to fire in the process.

"My elbow hit the ground, hit the dirt and that jerked the trigger," Morgan said. "I did not intentionally discharge it."

After that "all bets were off," Morgan said of what happened next.

The video shows Morgan jump on the hood of the car as Moss was allegedly trying to drive away, he smashed out her window.

Moss got out of her Chevrolet and attempted to run away, but Morgan stopped her from doing so, detaining her until police arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.

Morgan said he has minor injuries and a few scrapes, but the damage to his fence and yard will take a while to repair.

Moss is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, reckless driving and property damage.

