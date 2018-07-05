Video shows woman falling to ground during ATM robbery

Daytona Beach police say a woman was robbed at an ATM.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was robbed Wednesday at a walk-up ATM in Daytona Beach, police said.

The robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo on West International Speedway at Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Daytona Beach police said the woman used the ATM and was robbed by a man who was standing beside her.

In video posted by police to Facebook, the man is seen confronting the woman, who falls to the ground. The man is then seen reaching toward the woman and apparently taking something.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Daytona Beach police.

