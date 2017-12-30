VIDEO: Truck seen weaving across several lanes on 408

ORLANDO, Fla. - Video sent by a News 6 viewer shows a pickup truck swerving from lane to lane as it is driven along the 408 Expressway.

The viewer said his passenger started shooting the video when they saw the truck almost hit another car.

The video starts with the truck heading eastbound on the 408 at Bumby Avenue.

The driver told News 6 he called police to report the driver, but he said he got frustrated when the law enforcement agencies transferred him to other agencies.

He said he followed the truck for more than eight miles near the intersection of State Road 417 and Colonial Drive, at which point Florida Highway Patrol dispatchers told him to stop following the truck.

He said he doesn't know if the driver was ever caught, and he fears the driver could have put lives in danger.

News 6 asked law enforcement what drivers should do if they encounter a similar situation. They said if the other driver presents an imminent danger to the public, drivers need to call 911. When they do, they said there is vital information the dispatcher will need: the street the impaired driver is driving on, the nearest cross streets and a license plate number.

They warned not to follow the impaired driver for your own safety.

On Friday night, law enforcement officers from at least 14 different agencies in Central Florida met for a briefing to begin a DUI saturation patrol. It was hosted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Many of them had experience with the danger.

"This Dodge Neon comes right behind me, slammed right into the back of my car with me half in and half out of the car," said Orlando police Master Officer William Weaver.

Weaver said he has been working the overnight shift in law enforcement for nearly 22 years. He said he understands people want to party, but he said someone in the group needs to be responsible.

"I've been the designated driver for many people. Because we all want to have a good time but somebody has to be the adult sometimes," he said.​

