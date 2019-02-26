Family hopes new clues emerge in cold case slaying of Kissimmee doctor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Family and friends of a local chiropractor killed nearly 30 years ago will be holding a vigil in hopes of generating new clues in her case.

Dr. Ruth Haut was abducted Feb. 26, 1992, from the Sandra Roberts Chiropractor Clinic in Kissimmee.

Haut's body was later found in an orange grove in Saint Cloud.

Deputies have yet to make any arrests in her kidnapping and slaying. However, they do have a photo of a suspect using Haut's ATM card in Vero Beach the night she disappeared.

The vigil for Haut will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 22 North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee.

