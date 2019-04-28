Vigil pushes for change after 10-year-old hit and killed by semi

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of people gathered where 10-year-old Kevin Pope was killed Wednesday in an effort to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

Troopers said that Pope, of Orlando, died after he was hit by a semitruck while crossing the street, which happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard, less than a half-mile from Wetherbee Elementary School.

A crash report shows that Pope appeared to cross the street when there was a crosswalk signal in his favor.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol shows there have been 24 crashes since 2017 at the intersection.

Pope's parents rallied others and thanked them for their support as they walked by the middle school and elementary school to where Kevin Pope was killed.

"This is a dangerous roadway," family friend Greg Francis said. "We have lost a precious life here and we need answers. It's life or death. It's a very serious situation going on here. Big trucks going along here and kids going back and forth here and unfortunately we had an accident here. We just don't want that to happen ever again."

County leaders told News 6 Wetherbee Elementary has just been added to a list of schools set to be evaluated for pedestrian safety. ​

Florida highway patrol is still searching for the driver of that semitruck as this investigation continues.

