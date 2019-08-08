Viral photos show puppy stealing spotlight in couple's photo shoot

A couple’s professional photo shoot with their puppy went viral, and from one look at the photos you can see why.

Apparently, the couple told the photographer they wanted to include their “very docile and calm” puppy in some photos. What happened next couldn’t be any funnier.

Nicolas Varrelo Fotografia Facebook posts with the photos said, “Nícolas, I wanted to do some photos with my puppy, he's very docile and calm! Be quiet he will behave!!”

I’m not sure anyone would describe the sweet pup as calm and docile after seeing these photos.

But the photos will put a huge smile on your face.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.