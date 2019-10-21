Virgin Trains rail construction to trigger Beachline Expressway nighttime closures

A Brightline train departs from MiamiCentral station for the train's first day of service to West Palm Beach, Fl., Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Miami. Brightline is a privately funded rail service owned by Florida East Coast Industries.

Virgin Trains rail corridor construction will trigger Beachline Expressway nighttime closures next week in Brevard County, reports News 6 Florida Today.

Previously named All Aboard Florida and Brightline, the privately owned rail company is building the second phase of its Orlando-to-Miami rail service, which may launch in 2022.

State Road 528 will shut down between Interstate 95 and Industry Road (mile markers 41-45) from 10 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Oct. 31, company officials announced.

If more work is necessary, a second closure will occur from 10 p.m. Oct. 31 to 5 a.m. Nov. 1.

Motorists will detour to the south to Interstate 95 and State Road 524 around the 4-mile construction zone.

In addition, the eastbound Beachline exit ramp to southbound I-95 (Exit 42) will close from 10 p.m. Oct. 31 to 5 a.m. Nov. 1. If necessary, a second closure will occur from 10 p.m. Nov. 4 to 5 a.m. Nov. 5.

Other Virgin Trains construction advisories in Brevard:

Westbound Beachline between Industry Road and I-95: Daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 through Nov. 1.

Southbound I-95 just south of the Beachline: Single-lane closure from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 7 p.m. Oct. 28 to 5 a.m. Oct. 29. If necessary, more closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 to 5 a.m. Oct. 30.

Northbound I-95 just south of the Beachline: Single-lane closure from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 7 p.m. Oct. 29 to 5 a.m. Oct. 30. If necessary, more closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and from 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Oct. 31.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.