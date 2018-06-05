Virginia infant kidnapped by sex offender father found safe, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Authorities said a 7-month-old Virginia infant who had been kidnapped by her sex offender father has been found safe.

The Danville Police Department in Virginia said in a Tuesday news release that Emma Grace Kennedy has been found in North Carolina and her father has been arrested.

According to the release, the girl appeared to be in good health and was being evaluated in a hospital.

Police said Emma was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, at a convenience store in Danville on Sunday. Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina and was out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution, authorities said.

Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faced "extreme danger." According to the alert, Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop and took the Emma.

