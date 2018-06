CLERMONT, Fla. - The so-called "virus vandal" has hit again, this time targeting a soccer field in Clermont, police said.

The vandal first hit a Winn Dixie off Highway 50 by spray-painting the words "virus" and "consume" on the supermarket.

Officers said an Enterprise rental truck, electrical boxes and the Clermont water tower were also targeted by the vandal.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Clermont police.

