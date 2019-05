School is almost out for summer and the Brevard Zoo wants you to celebrate.

Floridians can kick summer off with a hot $5 ticket deal to the Brevard Zoo on May 31.

The offer is only open to Florida residents and cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Adults must present a state-issued photo ID or utility bill with address and matching photo ID to redeem the offer.

