Visit Orlando giving away dream family vacation

Enter by May 27

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you know someone who would like a dream vacation to Orlando? Maybe your family or friends that live out of state?

Visit Orlando is giving away a dream family vacation for four to “the most visited tourism destination in the U.S.”

The winner will receive the following: 

  • Four round trip airline tickets to Orlando
  • Five-day, four-night stay in a two-bedroom villa at Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas, a Disney Good Neighbor Hotel. 
  • Eight single-day theme park tickets to your choice of Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort or SeaWorld Orlando. 
  • Full-size rental vehicle for five days from Enterprise Rent-a-Car

You can enter once a day and all entries must be received by 11:59 am ET on May 27. 

Entrants must be 21 years old and a legal resident of the U.S. or Canada. 

To enter, click here.
 

