Visitors soak up Central Florida sun while parts of US feel winter chill

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - It's swimsuit season in Daytona Beach. Well, at least for some.

"We know what the Floridians are like and they think we're all crazy," Lisa Weast, of Lafayette, Indiana, said.

That's because Central Florida's "cold" is a lot different than Indiana's.

"We have about 7 to 8 inches of snow on the ground," Weast said. "The high today was only going to be 11 degrees. Wind chill was going to be about 15 below."

But on Friday, her family soaked up the sun.

"This is our Summer weather. It's very nice," Clayton Wilson said.

Wilson can relate, since he lives in Kansas City, Missouri.

"In Kansas City, it's about 20 degrees today. It's very cold with snow on the ground. A lot different than here in Florida," he said.

Wilson spent his day digging in the sand and swimming in the ocean.

"It was cold at first, but once I got used to it, it felt very good," Wilson said.

These comments came while the lifeguard, decked out in a sweatshirt and raincoat, watched after him and the other brave souls who splashed in the water. Many visitors told News 6 it's a nice way to ring in the new year before going back to reality.

"You don't want to experience what we have because it's cold and nasty," Weast said.

