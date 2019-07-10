Volunteers cleanup graffiti to help keep Orlando beautiful

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen volunteers came together early Wednesday to cleanup graffiti in Metrowest as part of an effort to curb crime in the area.

Save the Earth from A to Z is a student volunteer group from World Mission Society Church of God and organized the cleanup in partnership with Keep Orlando Beautiful.

"Take away the graffiti so the aesthetic comes back," Keep Orlando Beautiful Coordinator Sean Hipps said. "Maybe it becomes more of a friendly place for individuals or it becomes more of an area where people don't come to loiter and hang out."

Volunteers remove graffiti from a hundred-foot long wall near Eagle's Nest Elementary School, which is located off Metrowest Boulevard near Kirkman Road.

Organizers of the effort said it's part of a social welfare initiative by ASEZ called "Reducing Crime Together."

The initiative aims to reduce the probability of crime by cleaning up neighborhood streets and removing graffiti.

"Studies show once we clean those things up, the crime reduces in those areas," volunteer Spencer Judd said. "If we see that the crime is reduced, that means that we've done our job."

Students from the University of Central Florida, Full Sail University, Rollins College and Valencia College participated in the two-hour cleanup.​

The group said they will continue to monitor the area and plan to do similar cleanup efforts in the near future.

"We want to show this love to the world so that people can be inspired," volunteer Spencer Judd said. "We really believe that by doing this, it will kind of make this area a better place for people and families to have a nice time here."

