Volunteers help fix up home of 96-year-old Army Veteran in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola Council on Aging, volunteers from The Home Depot in St. Cloud and St. Cloud police officers grabbed tools Monday to help a 96-year-old veteran.

Volunteers showed up to the home of Helen Crawford, a former U.S. Army captain, to help fix up the Wisconsin Avenue home as part of the Helping Homebound Heroes program.

"It just feels great to see a community help a resident like this," said Deputy Chief Vinny Shepard, with the St. Cloud Police Department.

Volunteers painted the exterior of Crawford's home, pressure-washed, repaired and installed doors and put down fresh landscaping in her backyard.

"Our veterans, specially our senior veterans are very important to us here in Osceola County and we are proud to serve them with dignity and care, so partnering with The Home Depot Foundation is a great partnership," said Beverly Hougland, president of the OCOA.

Crawford served as a nurse from 1955 to 1959 at the U.S. Hospital in Tokyo, Japan.

The improvements will help Crawford move freely throughout her home, since she broke her hip back in 2017.

"I'm amazed," Crawford said. "I didn't expect this much activity but I'm glad because I can't do anything."

In addition to the community effort, volunteers installed a lighted flag pole in the front of her yard so she can take a look at Old Glory whenever she wants.

