Volunteers package meals, hygiene kits for Hurricane Maria victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the spirit of Three Kings' Day, two nonprofit organizations are working together to get results for victims of Hurricane Maria who now call Central Florida home.

Volunteers spent their Saturday morning working with Feeding Children Everywhere and Clean the World to build hygiene and meal kits.

The group packaged 3,000 hygiene kits filled with soaps, shampoo, and razors, as well as 20,000 meals that will be distributed to families throughout Central Florida impacted by Hurricane Maria.

"Just provide a little bit of comfort, a little bit of happiness and joy for somebody that really needs it right now," Shawn Seipler with Clean the World said.

Organizers say each bag will make a big difference for the people of Puerto Rico who now call Central Florida home after Hurricane Maria devastated their island more than three months ago.

"Many of those people came with just the clothes they could bring with them and they're lacking fundamental human needs," Dave Green with Feeding Children Everywhere said.

Fundamental needs like food and hygiene. The two nonprofits came together to get results.

The event's organizer said it was all in the spirit of Three Kings' Day so they could serve and help their new neighbors.

"I hope in some small way we're making today a better day for them," event organizer and Orange County mayoral candidate Rob Panepinto said.

Volunteers said there is no better way to give back.

"They're so in need and families are coming here and there's a need here too," volunteer Karen Ragsdale said.

