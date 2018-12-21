Volusia carjacking suspect connected to skating rink shooting

Volusia County authorities are still searching for Ruben Morales, left, and Damion Oshay Prince, center. Kevin Gaines, right, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2018. (Images: VCSO)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man arrested Thursday in connection with a Deltona carjacking is facing a whole new list of charges after Volusia County deputies said they have connected him to a skating rink shooting and that he posted images of himself on Instagram holding a firearm and a baby.

Kevin Gaines, 19, of DeLand was arrested Thursday on a warrant by deputies for the Dec. 5 carjacking. Deputies said a 19-year-old woman was in her driveway when two men held her at gunpoint and stole her Ford Escort.

After his arrest, deputies said they found an AR-15 rifle and realized he might be connected to the Nov. 10 shooting at the skating rink in Ormond Beach after finding several photos of Gaines on Instagram waving around guns, according to a news release.

Ormond Beach police said about 300 people were at an event at the Skate and Shake on U.S. 1 when someone opened fire. No one was injured; however, one vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and a window at a nearby day care was shot out, police said.

Gaines now faces charged from Ormond Beach police of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

In addition to the charges related to the shooting and carjacking, through a search warrant, deputies found photos on Graines' social media accounts showing him holding an infant in one arm while dancing and waving a handgun next to the baby's head. He is also facing charges of child neglect and two more counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gaines is held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $71,000 bail.

Investigators said they believe two additional people were involved in the carjacking and are seeking information about Ruben Morales and Damion Price.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS or online at northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive a cash reward.

