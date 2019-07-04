Volusia County beach crews treat 108 jellyfish stings in one day

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Crews with Volusia County Beach Safety had to treat 108 jellyfish stings Wednesday.

Five people were also rescued from the ocean, safety officials said.

Before the big crowds July 4, crews want to remind people to look out for the purple and yellow flags.

The flags warn visitors of dangerous rip currents and marine life in the area.

Crews are also reminding people to not leave trash at the beach. More than 55,000 pounds of trash was collected from the beach by the coastal division on July 5 last year.



