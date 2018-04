VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring Interstate 95 on Tuesday night for hazards in connection with a brush fire in Volusia County.

The blaze is about 100 acres in size, and is 40 percent contained, the Florida Fire Service said on its Twitter page.

This is being called the Break 91 Fire. It’s burning off Maytown Road.

No structures are in danger and no roads are closed at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.