Volusia County deputies search for missing woman

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Officials said Wanda Betancourt-Adorno, 45, left her home on Kepler Road near DeLand on Sept. 27.

Investigators said someone matching her description was seen Friday morning in Daytona Beach at the Salvation Army on Ballough Road.

Deputies said Betancourt-Adorno is Hispanic and about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Volusia County deputies.

