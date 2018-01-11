Volusia County deputies search for missing woman

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a woman who's been missing since last weekend.

Deputies said Erin Boyd, 31, was last seen Sunday night.

Her car, keys, phone and credit cards were left at her home on Shady Lane in the Orange City area, according to officials.

Boyd was described as a white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown and blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Boyd or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.