Volusia County launches animal abuse online database

Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County officials launched an animal abuse listing on the county’s website Tuesday.



The Animal Abuse list can be found on the county’s Animal Services page.

The list is meant to be a resource for shelters and other adoption agencies to view an individual’s criminal history regarding animals, according to Volusia County government. Council members approved to idea in March to identify convicts with records of mistreatment of animals before they decide to adopt out, sell or transfer animals to them.

County officials will list people who have been convicted of misdemeanor or felony crime involving animal cruelty in the last 10 years. The Animal Abuse listing will include public record information from the county clerk’s office and the corrections division.

Supporters say this list will help ensure pets don’t end up in homes where abuse has occurred.

Marion and Hillsborough counties also have animal abuse registries.

